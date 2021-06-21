India records 53,256 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest since March 24

-
ALSO READ
India sees record 4,187 Covid-19 deaths, 401,078 cases in a single day
India records 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases, 3,890 deaths in last 24 hrs
India registers 281,386 Covid-19 cases, 4,106 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,76,110 Covid cases; daily deaths below 4,000 after 4 days
India records 257,299 Covid-19 cases; 4,194 deaths in last 24 hours
-
The Covid-19 cases in India continued to witness a declining trend with the country recording 53,256 new cases, lowest since March 24. In the same time span, 1,422 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.
This is the fourth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 14th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.
On March 24, India had recorded 53,476 cases of Covid.
The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,99,35,221.
The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 7,02,887 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,88,135 deaths so far.
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 78,190 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,88,44,199 till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 28,00,36,898 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,39,996 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,24,07,782 samples have been tested up to June 20 for Covid-19. Of these 13,88,699 samples were tested on Sunday.
--IANS
aks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU