JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday across metros
Business Standard

Arunachal Coronavirus Update: 158 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 33,081

Arunachal Pradesh reported 158 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 33,081, a senior health official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Arunachal Pradesh | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

A health worker attends a Covid-19 patient inside a temporarily converted isolation ward for Covid-19 patients in a Banquet Hall in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 158

new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 33,081, a senior health official said.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 159 with no fresh casualties reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Kurung Kumey (14) and Changlang (11), the official said.

Of the fresh infections, 155 were detected through rapid antigen tests, two through RT-PCR and one via TrueNat methods, the official said.

There are 2,515 active cases in the state at present, he said.

Total 244 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,407.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,036 samples on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU