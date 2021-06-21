Chile players admit violation of coronavirus protocols at Copa America

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Chile's Alexis Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
-
Players from Chile's squad at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber" visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.
The Chilean soccer federation issued a statement on Sunday saying it "recognises the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorised entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."
The Chilean federation did not give the number or names of players involved, but said they will be fined.
"We regret what brought us to this situation and we inform that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday," the federation said.
The statement came after Chilean media outlets reported that midfielder Arturo Vidal and defender Gary Medel had entered the hotel with an unauthorised person. Last week, both published videos of themselves getting a haircut in their social media channels.
The two players have not commented publicly on the reports.
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo said the squad takes full responsibility for the incident.
"We are in a situation in which the pandemic makes it very clear. If you fail in these things you put lives at risk, we are playing with that thing that is the most important we have," he said.
Chile coach Martin Lasarte told a news conference his players made "a serious mistake."
"It was an error, a temerity, but that is over now," Lasarte said, adding all players remain eligible for Chile's next match against Uruguay. He did not say when the barber visited Chile's team hotel.
The protocols imposed for the tournament by CONMEBOL, South America's soccer confederation, forbid entry of unauthorized people where players are hosted, training or playing. It sets a fine of USD 15,000 for a first violation and $30,000 for a second.
Chile and Argentina share the lead in Group A with four points after two matches. The Chileans can secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament with a win Monday against Uruguay.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor