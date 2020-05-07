- Vizag gas leak LIVE: 7 dead, thousands sick after styrene gas leakage
- Migrant crisis deepens: Outrage after Karnataka stops special trains
- Covid-19 lockdown: BMC orders one road to have only one electronic shop
- Clinical trial begins to assess plasma efficacy to limit Covid-19: ICMR
- Easing lockdown norms in US, Europe hikes risk of a second wave: Experts
- Vizag gas leak: 7 dead, hundreds sick after leakage at LG Polymers plant
- Three dead after gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant in Vizag: Report
- Air India opens bookings for flights to London, Singapore, US from May 8-14
- Coronavirus LIVE: Shortcuts to create vaccine will put humanity in danger
- Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi has highest density of coronavirus cases in India
Vizag gas tragedy LIVE: 10 dead, over 5000 fall ill after styrene gas leaks
Vizag gas leak: More than 1,000 people in five surrounding villages in a three-km radius have been reported sick. Catch LIVE updates
Topics
Gas leakage | Accident
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chemical gas leakage at LG Polymer
Vizag Gas Leak update: At least seven persons, including a minor, were reported to have died following a leakage of styrene gas at LG Polymers' Vizag plant in the early hours of Thursday. Another 1,000 people reported sick after the gas spread in five villages within a three-km radius of the plant. Close to 200 people were rushed to hospitals for treatment after complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes, according to early reports .
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'closely monitoring' the situation in Visakhapatnam and had spoken to officials in the Union home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). PM Modi also called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 am today to take stock of the situation.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Vizag gas leak
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More