Vizag gas tragedy LIVE: 10 dead, over 5000 fall ill after styrene gas leaks

Vizag gas leak: More than 1,000 people in five surrounding villages in a three-km radius have been reported sick. Catch LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Visakhapatnam gas leak
Chemical gas leakage at LG Polymer
Vizag Gas Leak update: At least seven persons, including a minor, were reported to have died following a leakage of styrene gas at LG Polymers' Vizag plant in the early hours of Thursday. Another 1,000 people reported sick after the gas spread in five villages within a three-km radius of the plant. Close to 200 people were rushed to hospitals for treatment after complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes, according to early reports .

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'closely monitoring' the situation in Visakhapatnam and had spoken to officials in the Union home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). PM Modi also called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 am today to take stock of the situation. 

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Vizag gas leak

