Vladimir Putin to visit India on Dec 6 for summit talks with PM Modi

Russian President will visit India for summit talks with Prime Minister on December 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

Russian President will visit India on Dec 6, 2021. During the negotiations with PM Narendra Modi, it is planned to discuss further development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries: Russian Embassy pic.twitter.com/0hO2FcY12L — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

At a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Putin will pay an official visit to India on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia annual summit.

The summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

