Russian court outlaws Putin-critic Navalny groups, labels them 'extremist'

-
ALSO READ
Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding critic Navalny's release
US sets sanctions over Russian opposition leader Navalny's poisoning
Russia warn Alexei Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to a hospital
Russia's Alexei Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day
-
A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed the organisations founded by opposition leader Alexey Navalny by labelling them extremist.
The court made the decision to abolish FBK, an anti-corruption foundation, and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation.
It also banned the activities of Navalny's campaign offices after recognizing them as extremist, Sputnik reported.
"The ruling concerning the termination of activities of these organizations comes into force immediately," the court said.
The move appeared to be part of a campaign to muzzle President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opposition months before parliamentary elections.
Lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov, one of Navalny's lawyers, said during the hearing that stretched into the evening hours that the prosecutors' motion was intended to bar Navalny's associates from running for public office.
"This case has been linked to the law that bans all those who are connected with the Foundation for Fighting Corruption from getting elected," Smirnov said.
Navalny, Putin's most prominent rival, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin - an accusation that Russian officials reject.
Currently, he is serving a prison sentence for violating the terms of his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case. The initial sentence of 3.5 years in prison was lowered to 2.5 years by Moscow city court earlier, although the verdict was upheld.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU