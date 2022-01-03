Fire breaks out in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualty

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 48,000 people died in accidents on national highways in 2020
Hit and run road accidents: Govt proposes hiking compensation to Rs 2 lakh
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
10 Covid patients killed in fire at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar hospital
-
A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.
The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality, they said.
At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.
"There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said.
Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there, he said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.
#WATCH | Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; eight fire engines rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/tij8fX23sZ— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU