Warm and humid Thursday morning in Delhi; light rain predicted, says IMD

The maximum temperature on Thursday will hover around 37 degrees Celsius, an official of the IMD said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Water collected on a road after monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
It was a warm and humid Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 28.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The weather office has predicted light rains during the day in the city.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 72 per cent.

There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain during the day. The maximum temperature on Thursday will hover around 37 degrees Celsius, an official of the IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (79) category around 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 10:26 IST

