Water level in Godavari touches 70 ft at Bhadrachalam after heavy rains

-
ALSO READ
First warning issued as Godavari flood level rises in Andhra Pradesh
Monsoon fury continues in Telangana, Godavari flowing above danger mark
Godavari flood water swells over 1.9 million cusecs in Andhra Pradesh
Two labourers die as heavy rains lash Bengaluru, many houses flooded
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pak, kills 150 in less than a month
-
Water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam rose to record 70 ft on Friday, way above the third warning level, causing inundation at several places in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
The Telangana government undertook elaborate rescue and relief works, including shifting more than 10,000 people to relief camps with the help of Army.
According to official sources, the water level in Godavari stood at 70.70 ft at 7 PM.
Such a massive rise was witnessed at Bhadrachalam in 1986, residents recalled.
The district administration appealed to people living in vulnerable areas to move to relief camps without delay.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is supervising the relief operations in Bhadrachalam, an official release said.
As per the directions of the CM, the Chief Secretary spoke to Army officials and requested them to provide assistance in the flood-affected district, it said.
Accordingly, 101 men, including 68 from the Infantry, 10 medical professionals and 23 engineers, left for the flood-hit Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. These personnel will operate as five independent teams.
The Tourism department has despatched four special boats to Bhadradri district to assist in rescue and relief operations. The Fire and Rescue services department has also sent seven boats along with 210 life jackets and others.
The state government has deputed the MD of state-run miner Singareni Colleries N Sridhar as special officer to monitor the relief operations in the district.
The Chief Secretary reviewed the flood situation and directed the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods.
Kumar is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis, the release added. The top official, who held a tele-conference with officials, directed them to gear up to deal with the situation if the water level reaches even 80 ft.
He said a helicopter of IAF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and also rescue and relief material would reach the district.
Incessant rains lashed Telangana for about a week, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and roads at various places.
More than 10 people have died in various rain related incidents so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU