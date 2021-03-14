Water supply in East Delhi hit, to be restored by evening: Jal Board

-
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday water supply in several areas of east Delhi was hit due to repair work to fix leakage in Vikas Kunj area and added the supply is likely to be restored by today evening.
"Several residents of Vikas Kunj reported major leakages in the GK Main leading to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the buildings. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair work," DJB tweeted.
"This repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored- most likely by today evening. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," it added.
Water supply has impacted residents of Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shadra, Mandawali, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar phase 1 and 2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma park, Pandav Nagar and its adjoining areas.
