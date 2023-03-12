Water supply in South Delhi areas to be affected on Tue, Wed: Jal Board

Due to some maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the in many South Delhi areas would be affected on March 13 and 14, said on Sunday.

"The in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards. The will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in morning of 14.03.2023," said the DJB statement.

The statement has listed areas including Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G B Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G K North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G K South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas where the water supply will be affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)