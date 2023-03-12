JUST IN
FM Sitharaman to table supplementary grant for J&K in Rajya Sabha
Carbon emissions from Indian marine sector lower than global average: CMFRI
Members have freedom to express views in House: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Spike in imported coal behind Western Railway's exceptional FY23 show
BrahMos Aerospace set to bag $2.5-bn cruise missiles order from Indian Navy
India to ensure no breach on Russia oil purchase sanctions
Tramadol tablets worth Rs 21 cr in int'l market seized at Mumbai airport
IOA to build National Games brand value, wants support of top athletes
'RRR' to 'All That Breathes': A list of Indian nominations at Oscars 2023
Centre seeks action-taken report from Punjab over PM Modi's security breach
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
FM Sitharaman to table supplementary grant for J&K in Rajya Sabha
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Water supply in South Delhi areas to be affected on Tue, Wed: Jal Board

The water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards

Topics
Delhi Jal Board | water supply | Delhi Water Supply

ANI  General News 

Jal Jeevan Mission
Photo: Shutterstock

Due to some maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the water supply in many South Delhi areas would be affected on March 13 and 14, said Delhi Jal Board on Sunday.

"The water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in morning of 14.03.2023," said the DJB statement.

The statement has listed areas including Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G B Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G K North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G K South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas where the water supply will be affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Jal Board

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU