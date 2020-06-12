WB sees new single-day high of 476 Covid-19 cases; tally over 10,000

JUST IN
Punjab tightens lockdown on weekends, makes e-pass mandatory for movement

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 451, with nine more people succumbing to the disease since Thursday evening, it said

Press Trust of India 

Coronavirus, child, testing
A child being screened as migrants gather for registration and medical certificates to return to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

West Bengal on Friday breached the 10,000-mark in Covid-19 cases with the highest single-day spike yet of 476 infections, raising the tally to 10,224, the health department said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 451, with nine more people succumbing to the disease since Thursday evening, it said.

All nine of them died due to co-morbidities, and Covid-19 in these cases was "incidental", the department said in its bulletin.

The number of active cases in West Bengal currently stands at to 5,587.

At least 218 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Thursday, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,206.

As many as 8,758 samples were examined since Thursday, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus far to 3,15,699, the bulletin added.
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 20:51 IST

