Minerals in Indian Ocean can turn India self-sufficient in nickel, cobalt
We are still pursuing: Navy Vice Chief about integrating US Predator drones

India is operating two predator drones which were hired on lease from an American firm and they have been helping the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean Region

Indian Navy | navy | Drones

ANI  General News 

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade
Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade

Amid a push for promoting indigenisation, Indian Navy on Tuesday stated that it is still pursuing the deal to buy American Predator drones, but wanted it to have 60 per cent indigenous content on it.

"We are still pursuing that project (acquire Predator drones). We're seeing how it can be indigenised and whatever facilities can be built in India. It is a capability we require." Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade told ANI in an interview at the ongoing Aero India 2023 show here.

The American predator drone deal was among the deals put on hold in view of giving a push for the 'Make in India' programme and a committee headed by a Lieutenant General was asked to review the entire deal which was coming out to be very expensive at around USD 6 billion for 30 drones.

Ghormade further said, "We are working with our own indigenous firms and DRDO and capabilities that we can take from indigenous sources. Sixty per cent is the desired Make in India content that we look forward to."

As per the initial plans, India was planning to acquire 30 American Predator high-altitude long-endurance drones equipped with strike capability, including missiles, which were to be equally distributed among the three services.

India is operating two predator drones which were hired on lease from an American firm and they have been helping the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean Region.

India has acquired 12 American P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance planes for keeping an eye on the Indian Ocean Region and was working on getting six more of these planes.

However, after the government's instructions on import programmes, the government would soon decide on the project too shortly.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:39 IST

