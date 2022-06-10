We have tried to develop the health care sector in a holistic way: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in the last eight years his government has tried to develop the health care sector of the country in a holistic manner.
He was speaking after the inauguration of A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Hospital here built by a trust headed by group chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's A M Naik.
"We have tried to develop the health care sector of the country in a holistic way," Modi said.
"My experience as the chief minister (of Gujarat) helped me in shaping the health care policy of the country. I had introduced the Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme, which covered the medical expenses of up to Rs two lakh of the poor people in the state. Later on, at the central level we introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme for Rs 5 lakh coverage of health care expenses of the poor people in the country," the prime minister added.
