We need more to prepare to resume domestic air travel: Uddhav to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once.

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.

"It was wrong to impose the suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people," he said in a televised message. He also added that the state needs time to prepare for the aviation sector to open up. "Today morning, I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel)," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide from March 24 midnight to prevent the spread of infection.

It was later extended, and currently the fourth phase of lockdown, with some relaxations, is on and will continue till May 31.

Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP last year, said though the Union government has been of little help, he would not indulge in any political mudslinging.

"The Maharashtra government has not yet received its due GST amount. The Centre's share of train ticket costs (for facilitating transportation of migrant labourers to their native places) is yet to be received. There is still shortage of some medicines. Earlier, we did face shortage of PPE kits and other equipment," he said.