We will make this decade India's 'techade', says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Telemedicine to the aid of home-bound patients in the time of Covid-19
Why encryption backdoors spell the death of privacy
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
It's online all the way: The rise and rise of telemedicine amid Covid-19
It's about time India put into law policy on data protection: Nader Henein
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the combination of the nation’s demographic dividend and data, with proven tech prowess, presents immense opportunities as he exuded confidence the decade will be ‘India’s techade’.
Speaking at a virtual event to mark the completion of six years of Digital India, Modi said India is fully conscious of its responsibilities as a “data powerhouse” and noted that work was underway on all aspects of data protection.
“Data and demographic dividend present a massive opportunity for India... together, we will be successful in making this decade, ‘India’s techade’,” Modi said.
Estimates suggest that dozens of tech companies in India will enter the unicorn club (with $1 billion valuation) in coming years, he said and asserted that data and demographic dividend collectively offers huge potential.
Modi spoke via video conference to beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India programme, including Diksha, eNAM, eSanjeevani solution for telemedicine, DigiBunai, and PM SVANidhi scheme.
Modi talked about the critical role that technology had played during the pandemic to ensure continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services, and noted that digital solutions created by India during this period are being acknowledged globally. “The digital solutions that India has prepared during this time are a topic of discussion and interest all over the world today. One of the world’s largest digital contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu has played a key role in containing the spread of Covid,” he said.
Many nations have shown interest in the CoWIN app, and tools like these are proof of India’s technical prowess.
Modi lauded the passion for innovation and the zeal to adopt those innovations rapidly, and said six years of Digital India programme marks the rapid strides that the country has taken in adoption of technology. Digital India programme underscores the nation’s resolve for self-reliance (AatmaNirbhar Bharat), he said. Affordable tablets and digital devices are being offered to students across the nation and production-linked subsidies are being given to electronic companies to realise this goal.
In the past 6-7 years, leveraging Digital India, around Rs 17 trillion has been transferred in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various schemes, Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU