Wedding guest limit raised to 100 in Rajasthan cities from Jan 24

The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to increase the guest limit in marriage functions from 50 to 100 in cities from January 24.
The number of guests allowed at marriage functions in rural areas of the state was already capped at 100 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the guidelines released by the Home Department, weekend curfew will now be limited to municipal areas only from Saturday 11 pm to Monday 5 am whereas night curfew will be effective everyday from 11 pm to 5 am.
The department has advised hotel associations and operators to either adjust or return the money taken in advance if any person wants to cancel or postpone the booking.
All government and private offices, commercial institutions and market associations have been asked to put it on notice board from February 1 about mandatory vaccination of both the doses, failing which action can be taken.
Rajasthan recorded 14,079 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to the disease, the state health department stated on Thursday.
