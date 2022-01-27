JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla for lawsuit against 5G tech
Business Standard

Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA

The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. However, decision to reopen schools has been postponed to the next meeting

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A policeman regulates movement of people during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
A policeman regulates movement of people during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving COVID-19 situation.

The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He, however, postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting, officials said.

The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent staff, they said.

Another decision taken at the meeting was to allow marriage ceremonies with maximum 200 guests in open areas and up to 50 per cent capacity at indoor venues. So far, only 20 people were allowed to attend these events at home.

The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

The meeting also decided for strict enforcement and enhancement of Covid appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check rise in cases, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU