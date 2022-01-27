Jharkhand records 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, five more fatalities

-
Jharkhand reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 481 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,24,337, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.
The death toll rose to 5,286 as five more people - two from East Singhbhum district and one each from Bokaro, Dhanbad and Saraikela- succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.
At least 2,921 people recuperated from the infection during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,05,143.
The state capital Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 289, followed by Godda at 180, and West Singhbhum at 107.
Jharkhand now has 13,908 active cases, the bulletin said.
Over 1.95 crore sample tests have been conducted from COVID-19 in the state so far, including 42,600 since Wednesday, it said.
The state government has reimposed strict restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till January 31 in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.
