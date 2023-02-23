Weeks after fire at Nashik factory, police file case against seven people

Weeks after three workers were killed in a at Jindal Poly Films Ltd in district, on Wednesday filed a case against seven people, including the owner of the facility, its manager and operator.

The January 1 at the company located at Mundhegaon alongside the Nashik-Mumbai Highway in Igatpuri taluka also injured 22 workers. A case of accidental death and was registered at the Ghoti station in the matter and investigations were on. Now, have registered a case against seven people -- all associated with the fire-hit facility and holding different posts in the unit. As the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was not followed while starting the plant after its checking and repairing, thermic fluid oil leaked from the unit which led to the fire, police said, quoting a report. Seven people -- user (owner), factory manager, poly film plant business head, production manager, maintenance department head, production department shift in-charge and plant operator -- were responsible for the death of three workers and injuries to 22 others, they said. Accordingly, a case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), among others, the police said.

