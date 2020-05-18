JUST IN
Well-prepared to handle any surge in Covid-19 cases: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The daily average hospitalisation has come down to around 12,000-13,000 now from about 25,000 before the lockdown, says the AB-PMJAY CEO

Namrata Acharya 

The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body responsible for implementing India’s flagship public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been playing a key role managing the Covid 19 crisis.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of AB-PMJAY and NHA, in an email interview with Namrata Acharya, apprises about the government’s plans to fight the pandemic. Edited Excerpts: How has NHA (National Health Authority) dealt with Covid-19? The NHA is actively supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as part of the ...

First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 10:47 IST

