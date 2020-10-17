West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tests positive for coronavirus

-
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus following which he was taken to a private hospital, health department sources said.
Ghosh with mild fever was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital, they said.
"He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about," a senior doctor at the hospital said.
The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test.
