West Bengal coronavirus update: State's caseload surpasses 200,000-mark

reported 3,215 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with its tally going past the two- lakh mark, while 58 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,945, the health department said in its bulletin.

The state's caseload now stands at 2,02,708.

Since Saturday, 3,054 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,75,139 and the discharge rate to 86.40 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the maximum number of new cases at 541, followed by North 24 Parganas at 527, Paschim Medinipur at 220, Hooghly at 209 and South 24 Parganas at 184.

Of the 58 deaths, North 24 Parganas district accounted for 13 deaths, Kolkata 12, Howrah seven and Hooghly four.

Three fatalities each were recorded in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Bankura, two each in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Malda, and one each in Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Alipurduar.

currently has 23,624 active patients, the bulletin said, adding that 24,70,058 samples have been tested so far, including 47,318 over the last 24 hours.

