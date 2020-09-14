Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,228 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths recorded

reported 2,228 new



positive cases and 16 more deaths, taking the statewide tally to 63,991 and the toll to 555 on Sunday, a health official said.

As many as 1,015 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 2,938 patients completed their home isolation, he said.

With these, the state has recorded 31,931 recoveries, and now has 31,505 active cases, he said.

Of the 2,228 fresh cases found in 27 districts, the maximum were reported in Raipur (621), the worst-hit district in the state, followed by Bilaspur (309), Rajnandgaon (253), Raigarh (150) and Balodabazar (108), he said.

The new cases also included four persons who arrived in from other states, he added.

"Of the latest 16 fatalities, six took place on Sunday and ten on Saturday," he said.

Of them, three patients died due to COVID-19 and the remaining others succumbed to co-morbidities, he said.

The state has recorded over 49,500 cases in the last one month, he said.

With total 21,850 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has witnessed 261 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 63,991, new cases 2,228, deaths 555, recovered 31,931, active cases 31,505, people tested so far 7,84,483.

