Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: Highest single-day surge reported

on Sunday reported a record single-day hike of 326 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 9,556, while four more deaths pushed the death toll to 76.

Two of the new deaths were reported from Solan and one each from Kangra and Sangrur, the health department said.

The number of active cases in the state has now risen to 3,364, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

Solan accounts for 18 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (14), Shimla (11), Una and Mandi (eight each), Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 326 new cases, 97 were reported from Solan, 54 from Sirmaur, 47 from Kangra, 45 from Mandi, 38 from Una, 21 from Shimla, 19 from Bilaspur and five from Chamba, he said.

As many as 152 more patients recovered on Sunday. Of them, 58 were from Solan, 41 each from Sirmaur and Kangra, eight from Bilaspur and two each from Shimla and Kullu.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,099, the official said, adding that 15 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 743, followed by Kangra (576), Mandi (414), Una (354), Sirmaur (298), Shimla (261), Bilaspur (194), Chamba (183), Hamirpur (169), Kullu (117), Kinnaur (44) and Lahaul-Spiti (11), the health department's data showed.

