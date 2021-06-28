West Bengal extends Covid curbs till July 15; allows several relaxations

-
The West Bengal Government on Monday extended the COVID restrictions till July 15 while allowing several relaxations.
Briefing mediapersons, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "COVID-19 restrictions will remain into effect till July 15. Private and corporates offices can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Salons, beauty parlors will be allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity provided staff has to be vaccinated. Fitness centres or gyms have been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy."
The chief minister said the local train and metro services will remain closed. However, public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.
"Public and private buses and auto-rickshaws can run with 50 percent passengers," Banerjee said.
Meanwhile, the vegetable and fish markets are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 12 noon. Other shops will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.
In wedding ceremonies, only up to 50 guests will be allowed. No movement other than any emergency needs will be allowed between 9 pm and 5 am.
West Bengal registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday.
The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 14,55,453. With 29 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID death toll reached 17,612.
Currently, there are 21,884 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.
