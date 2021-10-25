West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
75% voter turnout recorded in seventh phase of West Bengal elections
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for 3rd time, vows to fight Covid, violence
West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee casts vote in Bhabanipur
-
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, sources said.
He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.
"The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine," a source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU