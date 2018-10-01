JUST IN
West Bengal govt waives off 10% property tax for senior citizens: Mamata

Plans are afoot to open geriatric care units in district hospitals

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government has waived off property tax for senior citizens and set up a helpline for them, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Speaking on the International Day for Older Persons, Banerjee said her government was also planning to open geriatric care units at state-run district hospitals.

"Today is International Day for Older Persons. Our government has waived 10 per cent property tax for senior citizens. We have set up helplines for them.

"Plans are afoot to open geriatric care units in district hospitals. My best wishes to all," the CM wrote on her Twitter handle.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 20:50 IST

