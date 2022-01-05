West Bengal logs 14,022 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hrs

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally Wednesday climbed to 16,78,323 with 14,022 fresh cases, 4,949 more than the previous day, the health department said.

The positivity rate rose to 23.17 per cent from Tuesday's 18.96 per cent, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 6,170 new infections.

With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

now has 33,042 active cases, while 6,438 patients were discharged since Tuesday, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 60,511 samples were tested in the state.

