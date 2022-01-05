Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours

recorded 418 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,42,419, while no new death due to the virus was reported in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the fresh cases, 311 were from the Jammu division and 107 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The number of daily positive cases has doubled in the last 24 hours as 199 cases were detected on Tuesday.

Reasi district recorded a maximum of 156 cases followed by 109 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,819 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,36,070, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory was 4,530 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.

