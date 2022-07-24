West Bengal reports 1,844 fresh Covid-19 infection, seven more deaths

on Saturday registered 1,844 new Covid-19 cases, 393 less than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 20,83,572, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that seven fresh fatalities due to the disease pushed the tally to 21,314.

The state reported 2,237 new cases and seven more deaths on Friday.

The positivity rate now is 12.64 per cent.

Since Friday evening, 3,168 recoveries have been reported and the number of active cases currently stood at 25,396. So far, 20,36,862 people have been cured of the infection in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

At the moment 24,790 patients are recuperating in home isolation while 606 are in hospitals.

The state tested 14,588 samples for Covid-19 during the day.

