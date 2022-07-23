Maharashtra logs 2,336 Covid cases, five deaths; positivity rate at 5.38%

-
-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases and five pandemic-related deaths, taking the state's caseload to 80,32,246 and death toll to 1,48,056, an official said.
The addition to the tally was a drop from the 2,515 cases detected a day earlier. On Friday too, five patients had succumbed to the viral infection.
Of the new cases, Pune Circle reported 863, followed by 503 in Mumbai Circle, 407 in Nagpur, 180 in Nashik, 107 in Aurangabad, 103 in Akola, 92 in Kolhapur and 81 in Latur Circle.
Three deaths were reported in Pune Circle and one each in Mumbai and Aurangabad circles, as per state health department data.
The recovery count increased by 2,311 to touch 78,69,591, leaving Maharashtra with 14,599 active cases.
Pune leads with 4,967 active cases, followed by 1,855 in Mumbai and 1,517 in Nagpur.
The state's recovery rate is 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 8,28,78,300, including 43,343 since Friday evening.
Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.38 per cent.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,32,246; fresh cases 2,336; death toll 1,48,056; total recoveries 78,69,591; active cases 14,599; total tests 8,28,78,300.
