West Bengal reports 15,421 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Bengal Budget FY 22: Govt grants road tax waiver, stamp duty rebate
West Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage at 97.69
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
-
West Bengal reported 15,421 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.
As per the health department, during the last 24 hours, 7,343 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,32,797.
In the state, 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease stands at 19,846.
There are currently 41,101 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
As many as 62,413 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking a total tally of 2,16,69,865.
As far as vaccination is considered, 4,94,726 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours and with this cumulative vaccination reached 10,65,03,113.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU