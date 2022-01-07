West Bengal reports 15,421 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths

reported 15,421 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.

As per the health department, during the last 24 hours, 7,343 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,32,797.

In the state, 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease stands at 19,846.

There are currently 41,101 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As many as 62,413 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking a total tally of 2,16,69,865.

As far as vaccination is considered, 4,94,726 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours and with this cumulative vaccination reached 10,65,03,113.

