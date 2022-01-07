24 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,848

-
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,848 on Friday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, one less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
Twelve new patients have travel history, while the remaining 12 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
The Union territory now has 105 active cases, while 7,614 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.
The administration has thus far tested over 6.7 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 3.08 lakh people to date, of whom 2.94 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.
