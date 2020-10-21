West Bengal reports record 4,029 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 3,29,057 on Tuesday after the state reported a record spike of 4,029 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll rose to 6,180 as 61 more people succumbed to the disease.
The bulletin also said that 3,383 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours in the state and the discharge rate now stands at 87.43 per cent.
West Bengal currently has 35,170 active cases, while 2,87,707 people have recovered from the disease.
Kolkata reported the maximum number of new fatalities at 17, followed by North 24 Parganas at 13, Howrah at six, and South 24 Parganas at three, the bulletin said.
Two fresh deaths each were registered in Hooghly, West Medinipur, Purulia, Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, and one each in Bankura and Malda.
Of the 61 deaths, 51 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
The new cases included 871 from North 24 Parganas, 809 from Kolkata, 247 from Howrah, 225 from South 24 Parganas, and 211 from Hooghly, the bulletin said.
Since Monday, 43,762 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 40,78,651, it added.
Amid the rising trend of fresh coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that over 2,000 beds are being added in the state-run health facilities during the festive season.
The government said, in a notification, that the health department has made arrangements for 1,639 beds in various state hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
"The increase/augmentation/extension of such facilities for COVID-19 patients will be at state hospitals, in government expense and free of cost for the patients," the notification said.
There will also be additional 535 ICU beds for critical care COVID patients, which will provide at free of cost, it said.
Several beds will also be added in private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU