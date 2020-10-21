Gujarat records four-digit coronavirus tally again with 1,126 new cases

-
Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,126 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,61,848, while the death toll rose to 3,654 with eight new deaths.
In October so far, the state has added 23,273 cases at a daily average of 1,163.
A total of 1,128 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,43,927, while there are 14,267 active cases, out of which 76 critical patients are on ventilator.
Surat saw 231 new cases, Ahmedabad 178, Vadodara 113, Rajkot 104 and Jamnagar 71.
Mehsana had 46, Gandhinagar 43, Narmada 33, Surendranagar 30, Sabarkantha 28, Banaskantha 26, Junagadh 21, Amreli 20, Bharuch 19, Panchmahals 17, Kutch 16, Anand 14, Gir-Somnath and Patan 13 each, Morbi 12, Dahod 11, Navsari nine, Kheda and Tapi seven each, Chotta Udepur and Porbandar five each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Botad four each, Aravalli, Mahisagar, and Valsad two each and Dangs one.
Two deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, and one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Rajkot.
Health authorities have so far conducted 54,79,536 RT-PCR tests, while there are 5,40,559 people under quarantine.
--IANS
amc/vd
