West Bengal's active Covid cases dip to 26,727; positivity rate at 14.41%

West Bengal reported 2,237 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and seven more deaths, as per the Health Department.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
West Bengal reported 2,237 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and seven more deaths, as per the Health Department.

The positivity rate was 14.41 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 15,520 samples, it said.

The active cases declined to 26,727 as 3,258 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it added.

At present, 668 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, while the rest are in home isolation.

The state has so far reported 20,81,728 cases and 21,307 deaths.

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 22:22 IST

