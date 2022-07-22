10-20% Covid-affected people experience long-term effects: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Monkeypox may soon become entrenched as new STD in US after HIV: Experts
Budget 2022: Healthcare providers seek favourable insurance policy
Covid infection may increase risk of psychiatric disorders by 25%: Study
North Korea's reports 262,270 new cases, Covid-19 tally nears 2 million
Global Covid-19 cases on rise again despite reduced testing: WHO
-
Current global evidence suggests approximately 10 to 20 per cent of people who develop COVID-19 experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
The Union health ministry had on October 21, 2021 issued National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.
"According to the World Health Organisation, most people who develop coronavirus fully recover, but current global evidence suggests that approximately 10 per cent-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness," Pawar said in her reply.
The symptoms of long Covid may include fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, memory, concentration or sleep problems, persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty in speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, depression or anxiety and fever.
The National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae contains detailed guidance for doctors on managing post-COVID complications affecting cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, nephrological, neurological and respiratory systems and rehabilitation from such complications, Pawar stated.
She was responding to a question on the problems that occur over the
long-term because of COVID-19 and the estimates of the number of people suffering from such conditions/symptoms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU