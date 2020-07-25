JUST IN
Western Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Jammu division

Lt Gen R P Singh boosted the morale of troops on ground and expressed confidence on the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by adversaries, anti-national elements

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Lt Gen RP Singh, Western Army Commander along with Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps visited Basoli, Bakloh & Mamun Military Stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness.
Western Army Commander Lt Gen R P Singh on Saturday visited field areas in Punjab-Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir belt and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops.

Lt Gen Singh along with General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 9 Corps, Lt Gen Upendra, visited Basoli, Bakloh and Mamun military stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness in forward areas, a defence spokesperson said.

Called as Rising Star Corps, 9 Corps is based in Yole in Himachal Pradesh and looks after operational areas falling along International Border (IB) and hinterlands in Jammu-Samba-Kathua (J&K), Pathankot-Gurdaspur (Punjab) and Himachal Pradesh.

The Army commander also interacted with the field formation commanders, the spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen Singh boosted the morale of the troops on ground and expressed confidence on the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by adversaries and anti-national elements.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm.

Alka Singh, regional president of Army Wives Welfare Association, HQ Western Command, also accompanied the Army commander. She interacted with families of soldiers and praised for their strong support and also for contribution in fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 17:37 IST

