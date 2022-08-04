JUST IN
Allahabad HC quashes PCS Exam 2021 results over reservation to ex-armymen
India updated climate ambitions post-pandemic, needs appreciation: Experts
Part of judgements like triple talaq, Justice UU Lalit in line for next CJI
DDA nod to proposal on EV charging at petrol pumps at lesser licence fee
India home to as many as 75,000 start-ups, says Piyush Goyal
Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor
Students with high IELTS score fail to speak English in US; probe launched
WBSSC scam case: Partha, Arpita to remain in ED custody till Aug 5
Delhi reports 4th monkeypox case as 31-yr-old Nigerian woman tests positive
CII urges Centre to reduce personal income tax to spur economic activities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Liquor traders unwilling to place bulk orders, leading to shortage in Delhi
Business Standard

Will deepen commitment to protect nature: PM as India gets new Ramsar sites

With 10 more Indian wetlands being designated as Ramsar sites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said this will deepen people's commitment to protect natural surroundings

Topics
Narendra Modi | Nature

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

With 10 more Indian wetlands being designated as Ramsar sites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said this will deepen people's commitment to protect natural surroundings.

The new sites six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha cover an area of 12,50,361 hectares in the country. The number of wetlands of international importance in India now stands at 64.

The Ramsar list aims at "developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits".

"Every environment lover will feel happy that 10 more wetlands in India have been designated as Ramsar sites. Last month, 5 sites achieved the same recognition. This will deepen our commitment to protect our natural surroundings," Modi tweeted.

India and China now have the most number of wetlands of international importance, the Union Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 07:26 IST

`
.