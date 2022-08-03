DDA nod to proposal on EV charging at petrol pumps at lesser licence fee

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday approved a proposal on the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging facility at petrol or diesel pumps and stations at a lesser licence fee to curb air pollution in the city, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who also gave nod to several other key proposals, including relaxing norms for owing a flat by members of the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society.

The LG, who is also the chairperson of DDA, tweeted about the decision taken during the meeting, which was attended by the urban body's vice-chairman and other members.

The allotment of land for religious purposes has been made "transparent", the LG tweeted, adding he has "directed the to ensure the pending conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold within two months".

"To promote green fuel and fight the menace of air pollution, the authority today granted approval to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on already allotted sites of for petrol/diesel pump and stations. It has also decided to levy a lesser licence fee for these fuel sites/stations," the DDA said in a statement.

The licence fee per annum for the financial year 2022-23, for such sites having a size of 1,080 sqm would be Rs 53,00,475 for a petrol or diesel pump alone, and Rs 46,11,413 for alone, it said.

For CNG and petrol or diesel pumps, it will be Rs 47,70,428 and Rs 43,46,390 for a CNG plus EV site, the DDA said.

As for a petrol pump and CNG with an EV facility site, the annual licence fee will be Rs 45,05,404; Rs 50,35,451 for a petrol pump with an EV facility site; and for a gas godown, it will be Rs 6,36,057, it added.

On relaxations in terms of individual income prescribed under the EWS category, the DDA said, in line with the prime minister's vision of 'housing for all', it has now decided to make allotment of houses under the EWS category more accessible and easier.

"To facilitate applicants for DDA flats under the EWS category, the Authority has approved doing away with the requirement of having an annual individual income of less than Rs 3 lakh for applicants/allottees," the statement said.

EWS flats will now be allotted based on annual family income below Rs 10 lakh per year as certified by a competent officer or authority, it added.

For ensuring transparency and efficiency in the disposal of 'religious category' plots, the DDA has approved the "disposal of such plots from allotment to auction mode". A decision in this matter was pending since 2014, the DDA said.

