JUST IN
17 trains running late in northern region due to low visibility, fog
Will fight legally and politically for Mahadayi water: Goa CM Sawant
Burnout: Real and pretty bad but remains mostly unacknowledged in India
Young voters are future of Indian democracy, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Top headlines: Google to start unbundling apps, Microsoft profit decline
TMS Ep354: NSE colocation case, influencer regulation, markets, AT-1 bonds
R-Day: Delhi LG, CM meet at Raj Niwas for 'at home' traditional function
Determination of fake news cannot be in sole hands of govt: Editors Guild
No screening of BBC doc at JNU; students say varsity cut power, internet
AAP's protest at MCD House: Patriotic songs, snacks and camaraderie
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Burnout: Real and pretty bad but remains mostly unacknowledged in India
icon-arrow-left
17 trains running late in northern region due to low visibility, fog
Business Standard

Will fight legally and politically for Mahadayi water: Goa CM Sawant

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of the Mahadayi water through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river's tributaries Kalasa and Banduri

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Mahadayi river row | Goa Chief Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the coastal state will win the battle for the Mahadayi river water as his government is making efforts on legal, technical and political fronts and leaving no stone unturned.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of the Mahadayi water through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river's tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Central Water Commission recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams, to which the Goa government has objected.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

Whoever may say anything, we are firm on our decision. Whatever we have to do for Mahadayi, we are doing it legally, technically and politically. We will do whatever is required and we are confident that we will win the battle," Sawant said on Tuesday.

He was reacting to a purported statement of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on a resolution by the Goa Assembly against the Mahadayi river water diversion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pramod Sawant

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU