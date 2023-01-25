JUST IN
TMS Ep354: NSE colocation case, influencer regulation, markets, AT-1 bonds

Has SAT order changed the course of NSE colocation case? What will new regulatory regime mean for the influencer industry? What do past trends reveal about markets and Budgets? What are AT-1 bonds?

NSE colocation case | Influencer campaign | Markets

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal or SAT has set aside the Sebi’s 625-crore rupee disgorgement order against NSE in the alleged colocation scam case, saying that it was “patently erroneous”. The tribunal also slammed the markets regulator for not conducting its own probe and, instead, asking the bourse to probe the allegations against itself. SAT also observed that Sebi’s decision to disgorge 25% of the salaries of two former NSE CEOs was erroneous and set it aside. So, does SAT’s order change the whole course of the case?

Sebi is also busy drafting guidelines for financial influencers, who, off late, have been giving tough time to the markets regulator. Meanwhile, the central government has also come out with a set of guidelines governing social media endorsements. Under it, the influencers will now have to mandatorily disclose all material benefits they receive in exchange for promoting a product or service. There is also a provision for a six-month and a fine or both for violations. So what impact will it have on the influencer industry?

Moving on, equity markets have remained muted for most part of January amid pre-budget volatility. As we enter the last leg, how will the market trajectory play out in the run up to the Union Budget and in the following days? We look at the past trends to bring you the answer.

Last Friday, over two lakh depositors heaved a sigh of relief when Bombay High Court set aside Yes Bank’s decision to write off additional tier-1 or AT-1 bonds. In this episode of the podcast, we tell you more about these high-yielding but unsecured bonds.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 08:00 IST
