Will handle all security issues, including that of Taliban, in Kashmir: IGP

-
ALSO READ
China's bonhomie with Taliban: Keeping terrorism on the back burner?
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Govt must step up outreach in J-K amid Taliban triumph: Ex-Army chief
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
IMF blocks Afghanistan's access to emergency reserves worth $460 mn
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday said security forces were alert and would handle all challenges, including that of the Taliban, in the Valley.
He sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir
Speaking as a police officer whichever terrorist comes here, it is my job to generate input and neutralise him, as well as the threat, in an operation with the Army, Kumar told reporters at the headquarters of the Army's Victor Force in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
We will handle all the challenges in a professional manner and we are totally alert, he said when asked about the threat of the Taliban in Kashmir.
The IGP urged people to share information about militants, suicide bombers, or someone planning to set up IEDs, saying the society is harmed by such elements.
If there is a major incident, the locals will be the first to suffer, tourists will fear coming here, so whose economy will it impact? It is the local economy. So, I request the people to share with police or security forces any such information, he added.
Asked about attacks on political workers, Kumar said they were a soft target for militants.
Political workers have been continuously targeted as they are soft targets like policemen when they visit their homes or journalists who speak the truth. It has happened before as well, he said.
The IGP said while the police were providing security to maximum such persons, it is not possible to provide security to all.
However, if anyone has a threat perception or lives in a vulnerable area, then he will be provided with security after assessment, Kumar said.
He said the police have got a lead in the recent killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Rasool Lone in Kulgam district.
We have got leads and very soon we will either arrest them or neutralise them, in an encounter, he added.
Lone was shot dead by militants in the Devsar area of Kulgam on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU