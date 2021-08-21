Afghanistan: IAF C-130J takes off from Kabul with over 85 Indians

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Afghanistan's former president Karzai meets senior Taliban faction leader
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
Taliban enter Kabul, say 'don't plan to take the capital by force'
Afghanistan: Taliban destroy statue of Shiite foe from 1990s civil war
-
In an effort to evacuate Indian nationals in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital city Kabul, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians, informed official sources on Saturday.
"An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refuelling. Indian government officials are helping in evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul," sources told ANI.
The government has been putting in coordinated efforts to bring back citizens safely.
India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar after the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban terrorists. The Indian officials from the Kandahar consulate had later stationed themselves in the Kabul embassy and were overseeing work from there, the sources had said.
After the capture of the capital Kabul earlier this week, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the airport there and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers and a few journalists.
The Indian Air Force has already evacuated about 180 Indian passengers.
Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, as per media reports.
Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, as per a media report.
Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Several people have been desperately attempting to flee to the country on Monday flooded the Kabul airport and clinged around a departing US military plane.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU