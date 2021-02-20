Will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of my dept: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Electric two-wheeler sales up 72% in September: Electric vehicles' group
Most Indians could consider buying Electric Vehicles by 2022: Report
Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps
FAME: Over 27,000 electric vehicles supported till Sept 10 under phase-II
670 electric buses, 241 charging stations sanctioned under FAME scheme
-
In a bid to encourage the use of electric vehicles rather than those running on petrol and diesel, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of his department.
His remarks came during the launch of the "Go Electric" campaign to spread awareness on the benefits of e-mobility and EV Charging Infrastructure as well as electric cooking in India.
"If 10,000 electric vehicles are brought into use in Delhi, then about Rs 30 crores per month spent on fuel can be saved and it will reduce pollution. I will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of my department," he said.
Gadkari also said that electric fuel is a major alternative for fossil fuels which have an import bill of Rs 8 lakh crores.
"When compared to conventional fuels the electric fuel has low cost, reduced emissions and it is also indigenous," he added.
Gadkari urged Power Minister R K Singh to encourage value addition to Carbon Dioxide which is released from thermal power plants. He also mentioned the opportunities and potential of electric cooking in India.
While speaking about diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector, the Transport Minister said that the Ministry of Power should promote generation of green power from agriculture waste and biomass which can also benefit farmers across the country.
He also said the "Go Electric" campaign is an important initiative that would help in reducing the import dependence of our country in the coming years and would be an important step towards a cleaner and greener future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU