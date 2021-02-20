CM Amarinder indisposed, likely to skip NITI Aayog meeting, says report

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in state
Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to high school girls
Will take BJP to court over 'unconstitutional' farm laws: Punjab CM
Ready to address all concerns: Govt to farmer unions at crucial meeting
In Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh has hit the sweet spot
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is indisposed and unlikely to attend Saturday's meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.
State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place, they said.
The Niti Aayog's governing council meets regularly. This will be the sixth meeting of the government think tank's apex body.
"The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog's meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place," sources close to Singh said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to give the meeting a miss.
The Niti Aayog's governing council includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.
The prime minister will chair Saturday's meeting wherein issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.
The meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU