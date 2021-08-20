Will not let anyone obstruct development projects: CM Thackeray to Gadkari

Days after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote to him about alleged obstruction by local Shiv Sena leaders in national highway projects in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured him on Friday that he would not allow anyone to stop development work.
Thackeray, along with Union ministers Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated operations on the SitabuldiZero Mile Freedom ParkKasturchand Park segment of Nagpur Metro. While Gadkari was present on the spot, Thackeray and Puri took part in the function virtually. A letter written by Gadkari to the chief minister, claiming that leaders of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were harassing officials and contractors with "unlawful demands" and had stopped some national highway projects in the state, especially in Washim, had gone viral a few days ago. In an apparent reference to Gadkari's missive, Thackeray said, "You talk very sweetly but write in a stern manner. Our relations are different. You are committed to work and so are we. You also know Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's teachings...never allow obstruction of public welfare work.
"I want to assure you that I will not let anyone come in the way of public welfare works," the chief minister added. The Maharashtra government was working with the Centre to make Nagpur "one of the best cities in the country," he further said. Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari thanked Thackeray and state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde for their support for development projects in Nagpur, his Lok Sabha constituency.
His ministry was ready to allocate additional Rs one lakh crore for big projects in Maharashtra, the senior BJP leader said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
