Afghanistan: Taliban searched closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
UN chief following developments in Afghanistan with deep concern: Spokesman
Afghanistan: 'Same scene 20 years apart,' says pilot of hijacked IC 814
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
-
The Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions, sources in the security set-up said.
According to the sources, the insurgents broke into the Consulate buildings and also took parked vehicles.
India has four Indian consulates located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad which were closed after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.
Amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy personnel were evacuated by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Tuesday, bringing back 120 Indians, including ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport.
The evacuation of remaining Indian workerswere also discussed in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein the Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed to take all necessary steps to bring them back.
"Modi, in the two back-to-back meetings of the CCS on August 17 and 18, instructed officials for speedy evacuation of Indians who are still in the war-torn country, in the next few days and also to provide all possible help to Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," an official privy to these development had said.
The government has also introduced a new category of visa, "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" ,under which all Afghan nationals can apply to visit India.
The emergency visa will be valid for six months first.
Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kabul was functioning with reduced staff members but evaluating the critical situation in the country, the government decided to call all of them back.
--IANS
ams/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU