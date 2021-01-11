Will protest against BJP raillies in order to break farm movememt: BKU head

-
ALSO READ
Protesting farmers vandalise venue of CM Khattar's kisan mahapanchayat
Haryana farmers upset with sluggish procurement; anxious over paddy entry
Haryana CM meets union agriculture minister, discusses farmers' protest
Farmers protest: Two lakh more set to reach Delhi in 40km-long cavalcade
Haryana farmers protest delay in procurement of paddy, block highway
-
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that his organisation did not let Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hold a rally in Karnal and asserted that they will continue to protest against BJP rallies.
"Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab (Haryana CM) to hold the rally in Kaimal. BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies," Chaduni said.
Khattar's Kisan Mahapanchayat was called off on Sunday as agitating farmers vandalised the venue at Kaimla village in Karnal district.
Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers.
Later, the Chief Minister accused the BKU chief of attempting to instigate the people.
"Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I had intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he is sensible," he said.
"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bharatiya Kisan Union chief) has been circulating since the day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people," he added.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU